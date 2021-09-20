Drop an Arcade1Up cabinet in the game room at $100 off: X-Men VS Street Fighter or PAC-MAN

-
$100 off From $299
X-Men vs. Street Fighter

We have spotted a couple notable deals on the Arcade1Up arcade machines at Walmart starting with the X-Men VS Street Fighter cabinet for $399 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and among the best prices we have tracked since its debut in August 2020. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi for battling other players online, it carries copies of X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Two-player arcade controls and classic-style marquee art makes this a game room must-have for fans of these franchises and you can learn more about it in our launch coverage right here. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for a solid offer on the PAC-MAN cabinet. 

Walmart is also offering the PAC-MAN 12-in-1 Legacy Edition Arcade1Up machine at $299 shipped. This one regularly fetches $299 and is also now $100 off the going rate. Much lie the model above, you’re looking at a 17-inch built-in display with real-feel arcade controls, vibrant marquee art and an included riser to bring it up to eye-level. It packs in a series of classics including PAC-MAN, PAC-LAND, PAC-MAN PLUS, SUPER PAC-MAN, PAC & PAL, PAC-MANIA, GALAXIAN, GALAGA, DIG DUG, DIG DUG, II MAPPY, and ROMPERS. Rated 4+ stars

Speaking of Arcade1Up, you’ll wan tot check out its upcoming Jr. collection with two new kid-focused arcade cabinets as well as the brand’s new two-player CounterCades, these Head-to-Head tables, and details on the classic Simpsons cabinet. Just make sure you go feast your eyes on the 4-player Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in time model as well. 

More on the Arcade1Up X-Men VS Street Fighter cabinet:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in an home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family’s game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Shoryukens, optic blasts, yoga flames, adamantium claws, and oh, so much more. 

