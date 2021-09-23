Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

-
Save 50% From $4

RAVPower is now offering its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $37.99 shipped when code RC36 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $54 going rate, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year. Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 110 customers.

With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.

Intelligently distributes 65W of power when charges 4 devices simultaneously, ensures all your connected devices get high-speed charging. Advanced tech makes this USB charging station be smaller and maximizes charging efficiency without generating excess heat.

Belkin's lineup of MagSafe chargers are now up to...
Score the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at ne...
New CYRILL iPhone 13 case launch deals start from $14: ...
Nodus brings MagSafe to its Italian leather iPhone 13 S...
New 'Made in the USA' Raptic iPhone 13 Terr...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger...
Apple MagSafe Duo sees rare discount to new all-time lo...
Save up to 40% on Samsung's official Qi charging ...
