Caseology’s 4-pack of clear AirTag Sticker Skins hits all-time low at $7.50 (Reg. $11), more

The official Caseology Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of AirTag Protective Film Sticker Skins for $7.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, this is 30% off the going rate and anew Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the Caseology Vault AirTag Keychain marked down to $12.34 Prime shipped with an on-page coupon. You can knock an additional 10% off the aforementioned AirTag Protective Film Sticker Skins when adding them to your cart alongside the Vault case. You’re looking at a 4-pack of transparent sticker skins to protect your shiny AirTag. These are a great way too avoid those annoying scratches, even when used in a cut-out case. You’ll find the aforementioned Vault case in our master roundup of the best AirTags accessories out there and more details down below.

If you don’t mind going with a no-name option, this 20-pack of AirTag skins comes in at just $2 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’s hard to say if they will be as good a quality as the Caselogy options. But at this price it might be worth a shot.

Here’s the new Caseology iPhone 13 cases, our launch coverage of the Vault case above, and a closer look at the new Pad & Quill American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off. You’ll also want to check out elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag case as well as the new Catalyst models and this 2-pack of keychain AirTag cases down at $4 each.

More on the Caseology AirTag Protective Film Sticker Skins:

Comes with 4 AirTag film protectors

Protective film that comes in two finishes—clear or brushed aluminum finish

Quick and easy sticker application process

Ultra thin durable film to keep pesky scratches away

Caseology 4-Pack 4Pcs Protective Film Sticker Skin for Apple Airtags (2021) [AirTag Case Not Included]

