Latest Govee sale cuts four smart RGBWW bulbs to $5 each, more from $16.50 (Up to 50% off)

The official Govee storefront via Amazon is offering four of its Smart RGBWW Light Bulbs for $19.99 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting to build out your smart home or want to expand it even further, this batch of bulbs from Govee is worth considering. Each Wi-Fi bulb can display 16 million color variants and wields support for both Alexa and Assistant. You can even upload a photo using the Govee Home app and the colors will be recognized and distributed throughout. Continue reading to more Govee deals priced from $16.50.

More Govee deals:

Keep the ball rolling when checking out Kidde’s plug-in carbon monoxide detector at $14.50 or perhaps Wyze Cam V3 at $30. You can also snag Philips’ SmartSleep Wake-Up Light for $160. And if you have some AirTags, this 4-pack of carabiner cases is $10 alongside Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Ring for $29. Finally, don’t forget that Govee’s new Neon LED Light Strip is down to $51 alongside the Flow Plus Smart Light Bars for $39.

Govee Smart RGBWW Light Bulbs features:

Govee smart LED bulbs compatible with Alexa, Google Home. Feel free to power your smart bulb on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors with your voice or Smartphone(Govee Home app is required).

With over 16 million vivid color options and 8 preset scene modes, your indoor scenery will transform before your eyes. Have a favorite photo? Upload it, and the Govee Home will recognize and apply them to your WiFi light bulbs.

Incorporating your Alexa bulbs into your daily routine is now easier than ever. With modes like Sunrise and Sunset, you can set your smart wifi bulb to brighten until you wake up or gradually dim until you drift off to sleep.

