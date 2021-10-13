Start your PC gaming journey with Dell’s $980 RTX 3060 desktop, more from $1,250

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop Special Edition with 2.6GHz i5/8GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $979.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,430, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest RTX 3060 price that we’ve tracked all-time. Powered by Intel’s 11th Generation i5 processor, this desktop offers six cores that’ll handle most anything you throw at it. On top of that, there’s the RTX 3060 12GB graphics card from NVIDIA, made for high-quality 1080p and 1440p gaming. You’ll find that it’s expandable and upgradable, should you want more or faster storage, additional RAM, or a higher-end graphics card. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,000 Dell customers. Find additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide which is your one stop landing page for all the deals, discounts, and launches that we cover. Speaking of, did you see EVGA’s Amazon sale with peripherals priced as low as $30? Of course, there’s also the Razer Seiren Emote microphone at $100, the Nari Ultimate headset for $130, and more there. Plus, we recently took a look at what to expect from the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign.

Power for everything you do: Stay in the flow with up to 11th Gen Intel Core processor-powered XPS desktop that handles your creative projects with ease, like editing photos and videos, so they’re ready to share in a flash. Immerse yourself in your favorite show, the latest popular game, or a new creative project – and never think twice about your PC’s ability to keep up. Designed with you in mind, 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors give you the performance you’ve always wanted, for everything you do.