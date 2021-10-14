Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Monument Valley 2, Catan Classic, ScannerHD Pro, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside major price drops on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, a new low on the HomePod mini, these official iPhone 13 cases, and its new MagSafe Leather Wallet, all of today’s most notable software deals are waiting down below. Highlights include titles like Monument Valley 2, Catan Classic, ScannerHD Pro, Book of Demons, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $40, HITMAN 3 $30, SEGA Classics $9, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mushrooms PRO – Hunting Safe: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Photo Plus – Image Editor: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Monument Valley 2:

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Sequel to the Apple Game of the Year 2014, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!