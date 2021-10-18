elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag case drops down to $11 Prime shipped

Update: elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Snapshot Cover for $10.99 Prime shipped. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low.

We featured the elago Snapshot — the brand’s combination AirPods Pro and AirTag case — earlier this month when it launched. Carrying a regular $15 price tag, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the new cover over at Amazon for $12.99 Prime shipped. While it might not be a huge discount, if you’re looking to score one, now is the lowest price we have tracked outside of a very limited offer on day one at $13. This “durable” silicone case protects your AirPods Pro while offering up a dedicated slot for your AirTag as well. You can learn more about the elago Snapshot in our launch coverage and down below.

If it’s just a dedicated cover you’re after, you can score the basic elago AirPods Pro case for $9 Prime shipped and its silicone AirTag Basic Case for $8 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind that purchasing both of these will run you more than today’s combo deal. But if you just need one or the other these are great options.

Be sure to check out the new elago iPhone 13 case collection as well as the brand’s now expanded MagSafe charger lineup while you’re at it. We are also tracking a great deal on elago’s adorable W4 Apple Watch Stand that resembles a old school Mac for just $11 Prime shipped. Just make sure to check out the new 3-digit combination lock AirTag case from Raptic as well.

More on the elago Snapshot:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

NEVER LOSE YOUR CASE AGAIN WITH the new elago AT Snapshot Case compatible with AirPods Pro! The case has a slot that is compatible with your Apple AirTags so that you can ALWAYS KEEP TRACK OF YOUR DEVICE!

