Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Niffelheim, Great Coffee App, Hexologic, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw some notable deals drop on Apple TV 4K alongside the first solid offer on Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case and the all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro, but for now it’s all about the software deals. Highlights include titles like Niffelheim, The Great Coffee App, Hexologic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Grim Quest – Old School RPG: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templates for Pages – DesiGN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pinnacle Climb Log: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Canterville Ghost: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Professional: $12 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42, Guardians of the Galaxy $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Banana Racer – Moto Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Battle for Wesnoth Legacy: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Battle for Wesnoth: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hardboiled: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: $4 (Reg. $20)

More on Niffelheim:

Your avatar is a brave warrior who has fallen in battle. But instead of well-deserved peace in Asgard, his soul is trapped in the harsh world of Niffelheim. Survive in this hostile world, ransack the neighbor lands, explore dangerous dungeons and find your way to Valhalla

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!