Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 30W USB-C PD Charger $13 (Save 68%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its Focus Mix 30W 2-port USB-C PD Charger for $12.99 when code AK68 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 68% in savings with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Sporting a 2-port design, this charger is headlined by a 30W USB-C port which can top off everything from an iPhone to iPad and more. That’s alongside a secondary 2.4A USB-A port that’s ideal for refueling earbuds and other devices of the sorts. Resting within a compact design, this is a great option for throwing in the everyday carry, too. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Dynamic Detect Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own and 18W Power Delivery when both ports are used together. Convenient Charging This compact dual-port usb c wall charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability Handy for home office and on-the-go charging. Future-Proof Power Source A powerful USB c charger with Power Delivery 3 0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear. Safe & Reliable Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current overheating and overcharging.

