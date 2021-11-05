Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $50, Hades $20, Watch Dogs Legion $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the new Far Cry 6 for $49.94 shipped on PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is the first notable price drop on Amazon, comes within $1 of the best post-release deal we have tracked, and is the current lowest total around. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas “as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara.” Far Cry 6 stars Giancarlo Esposito as “El Presidente” Antón Castillo and provides gamers with an arsenal of weapons, animal companions, wild DIY gear, and vehicles “to take down Castillo’s ruthless regime.”Then head below for more including Hades, Super Mario Party, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, Hitman 3, Watch Dogs: Legion, the Playstation Retros and Remasters sale, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation State of Play upcoming PS4 and PS5 games
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Hitman 3 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Forza Horizon 4 $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Or $19 with RedCard
- Forza Horizon 5 pre-orders $60
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDeShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $15 (Reg. $25+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $44 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
