Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Folks, Swift Miles, Orderly, more

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: English Grammar Practice: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

OS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR – sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My City : Sweet Family Home: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Volume by Velocity: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

