Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 from $23.50, Forza Horizon 4 $20, Aliens Fireteam $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25 on Xbox One. Target has it down at the same price on PlayStation 5. RedCard holders can score it for $23.74 shipped. Regularly up to $40, these are some of the best prices we have tracked on the latest Hitman title and the lowest we can find. If you or someone you know is still looking to complete the modern trilogy, now’s your chance. Once again taking Agent 47 to a collection of exotic locations around the world, Hitman 3 has even more creative opportunities to take down your targets. The campaign will take players on a “globe-trotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations and will deliver a dramatic conclusion to the world of assassination Trilogy.” Then head below for more including Forza Horizon 4, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Forza Horizon 4 $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Or $19 with RedCard
- Forza Horizon 5 pre-orders $60
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDeShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $15 (Reg. $25+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $45 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
