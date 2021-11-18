Best of Black Friday 2021 – Google: Pixel 6 $100 off, Nest gear from $25, more

All of the major Black Friday 2021 ads have dropped, and now we’re combing through the markdowns to highlight all of the best Google offers this holiday season. With a collection of new hardware just having launched earlier this fall, there will be price cuts on the latest Pixel smartphones, Nest smart home gear, and more on tap. Head below for all of the details on this year’s best Google Black Friday deals.

Best Google discounts this Black Friday

This year’s Google Black Friday event has already begun, with discounts across nearly the brand’s entire stable of flagship devices, accessories, and more. These price cuts will be live through all of Thanksgiving week and into Cyber Monday as Google looks to provide ample time to get those holiday orders locked in.

Google Pixel 6 sees first discounts

Following an eventful fall with new hardware releases, Google is rolling out some of the very first discounts across its latest smartphones this Black Friday. Of these, we already know that the Google Pixel 6 will be dropping to its best price yet. Available at retailers like Best Buy and Target alongside Google’s own storefront, the new handset will be on sale for $549 (Reg. $599) for an unlocked model. Those who go with a carrier will be able to drop the price to $499 as well.

Those who are in the market for more of an affordable smartphone will be able to save on the Google Pixel 5a with 5G, as well. With $50 in savings, the handset will drop down to the best we’ve seen at $399 (Reg. $449) for an unlocked model.

Nest speakers make affordable smart home upgrades

Carrying over to Google’s lineup of smart speakers and displays, Black Friday is going to be the best time of the year to expand your Assistant smart home or get in for the first time. Every one of the brand’s devices are already on sale, and better yet, marked down to the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re looking for a nightstand companion or a screen-based solution for helping out in the kitchen or visual smart home controls, the sale should have you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the Google Friday deals.

Expand your Nest setup, too

Alongside the cores of the Google smart home lineup in its Assistant speakers, you’ll also be able to save on first-party accessories. Many of the devices were just refreshed earlier this fall, and will be on sale for some of the very first times. So expect all-time lows throughout the lineup, as well.

And other gear:

Chromecast and Stadia on sale, too

Black Friday will also mark the best chance yet for those to upgrade their home theaters with Google’s recently refreshed television experience. The new Chromecast with Google TV is already seeing a discount for the very first time to $39.99, which will be live through the end of the month.

And if you’re looking for a reason to give Stadia a try, the upcoming holiday deals may very well be the ticket. As of now, Google hasn’t officially taken the wraps off what deals to expect exactly, but we know that the Premiere Edition including a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller should be anywhere around 50% off. Sales earlier in the year hit the $50 price tag, and so for the biggest shopping event of the year, we can only hope that Google will be rolling out fitting price cuts to match the festivities.

