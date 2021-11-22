Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 32%), more

Amazon currently offers the Belkin MagSafe-compatible Magnetic Wireless Charger for $20.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 32% off and nearly $5 under our previous mention. Delivering much of the same magnetic wireless charging features as Apple’s official offering, Belkin’s solution delivers a more affordable price point to try out MagSafe. It features a more compact design than the in-house version as well as a 6-foot charging cable, but will still let you refuel an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with much the same magnetic design. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Get the most efficient charge for your new MagSafe enabled iPhones with a Magnetic Portable Wireless Charging Pad. The perfect magnetic alignment not only allows your phone to charge faster and continue using it while you charge, it also keeps your phone in place if it’s jostled or vibrates from an incoming call. And since it’s securely attached to the phone through MagSafe, you can pick them both up to keep using your phone without interrupting the charge. With a slim profile that’s designed for portability, this is the perfect charger for travel, or maximizing desk space at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!