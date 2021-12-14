Smartphone Accessories: 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank $19 (Save 50%), more

Charmast (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Slim 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank for $19.59 when code 7YMT5KH2 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to over 50% in savings while marking a new all-time low. Sporting a streamlined design, this power bank would make the perfect stocking stuffer for someone on your list who’s always running out of juice. With a 26,800mAh internal battery, this is more than capable of refueling the latest iPhones or Android devices several times over, too. And to make that happen, you’ll find three 2.4A USB-A ports alongside a 3A USB-C port. It also charges over Lightning, too!

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

26800mAh large capacity external battery can charge your smartphone at least 5 times, iPad mini 3 times, 2017/2016 Macbook 2 times, and it needs only 9 hours to fully charge this Charmast portable phone charger, great for charging cellphones and tablets. Keep your phone always on without using up all your USB wall charger outlets. Perfect gift for Christmas, Business trip, Walking, Travelling, Disney.

4 SmartE USB outputs (13A USB C + 3USB A) automatically detect and adjust the charging current to obtain the fastest charging, provide a powerful total current output of 5.4A to charge 4 devices (a USB-C device and three USB-A devices), 30% faster than the similar version in the market, the versatile USB-C port can supply a powerful 3A current by itself, supports fast in and out. Long lasting portable charger for iphone Samsung Pixel More.

