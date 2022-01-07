Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pavilion, The School, Pocket Rogues, and more

All of the best Mac and iOS app deals to cap off the work week are now up for the taking. Alongside ongoing price drops on Apple’s latest iPad Air, we are also now seeing some great deals on official MagSafe silicone cases from just $10. As for today’s discounted app collection, this morning’s deals are headlined by titles like Pavilion: Touch Edition, The School: White Day, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, DISTRAINT 2, AVR X PRO, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dino Park – AR Dinosaurs World: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flood of Light: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Attractor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: SpellForce – Heroes & Magic: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Polyglotte Keyboard: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

More on Pavillion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE, Pavilion throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. Guide the mysterious main character through a surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy. Interact with the environment – sounds, lights, physical objects – through intuitive touch controls. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape.

