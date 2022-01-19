LEGOâ€™s 3,000-piece Ideas Tree House sees rare discount down to low of $170, more from $11

Amazon now offers theÂ LEGO Ideas Tree House set forÂ $169.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, youâ€™re looking at a rare 15% in savings and match of the Amazon low. Having just been marked for retirement at the end of 2021, todayâ€™s offer is giving you one last time to save on the 3,036-piece creation before itâ€™s gone for good. Standing over 14 inches tall, the LEGO Ideas Tree House is one of the largest fan-inspired creations to date and assembles a detail-packed build. Complete with a furnished interior, thereâ€™s also interchangeable leaves to mix up the look of the tree house for spring or fall. The LEGO Group also includes four minifigures as well as loads of accessories to complement the brick-built tree house itself. Get a closer look inÂ our launch coverageÂ and then head below for more from $11.

Other notable LEGO deals:

As for the latest from LEGO Ideas, earlier this week saw the official debut of the new Globe set that will be launching next month. Arriving with 2,600 pieces, this built recreates a near life-sized globe that can actually spin, with an ornamental base and more. Check out our launch coverage for all of the details. Then go read up on our exclusive report on the upcoming LEGO Boba Fettâ€™s Palace set.

LEGO Ideas Tree House features:

Build, display and play with this intricately detailed, 3036-piece LEGO Ideas 21318 Tree House toy playset. A complex build for experienced LEGO builders that all the family will love to play with, it features a landscape base, tree that can be built into different shapes, and 3 LEGO tree house cabins, a main bedroom, bathroom and kidâ€™s room. The tree has interchangeable sets of green (summer) leaves and yellow and brown (fall) leaf elements, these and various plant elements on the base are all made from sustainable-plant-based polyethylene plastic and the treetop and cabin roofs are removable to allow easy access.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!