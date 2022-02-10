Sony announces FREE Valentine’s Day multiplayer weekend for all PS4/PS5 games

The PlayStation Plus February FREE games are now available for download, but Sony has now just announced a free multiplayer weekend for folks without a subscription. A new Valentine’s Day weekend promotion will allow for multiplayer action on PS4 and PS5 games for FREE without the usually required PlayStation Plus subscription for a limited time to celebrate the holiday. Head below for more details

FREE PlayStation Valentine’s Day multiplayer weekend

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Sony will now deliver access to multiplayer modes in what sounds like all PlayStation 4 and PS5 titles without a subscription during its latest Online Multiplayer Weekend.

This means even folks without a paid PS Plus subscription will be able to jump into games of Among Us, Fall Guys and other popular titles FREE of charge from February 12, 2022 at 1 a.m. until February 14, 20922 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

For folks with an active PlayStation Plus subscription, be sure to scope out and download this month’s FREE games including EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

Online multiplayer modes for PS4 and PS5 games are available without a PlayStation Plus subscription during Online Multiplayer Weekend from Feb 12 @12:01AM – Feb 14 @11:59PM (local time) https://t.co/ilRLXOXGCT pic.twitter.com/yXkND9QyXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 10, 2022

