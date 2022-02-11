Call of Duty on Switch? Microsoft president Brad Smith seems to think it could happen

The past few weeks have been pretty busy in Call of Duty news. We got word that Infinity Ward would be making the next game in the series, and that Microsoft plans to keep the game on PlayStation after the existing agreement expires. But, something we haven’t taken a look at yet is Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, who gave an interview to CNBC. A lot of information came out of the interview, but what caught our eye is the fact that Brad mentioned Nintendo specifically… but does that mean Call of Duty on Switch could become a reality?

Call of Duty and other Activision games could come to Switch

While nothing has been confirmed, Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, seems to think that the company could shift focus to launching some of Activision/Blizzard’s biggest titles on Nintendo Switch once the purchase fully goes through.

This interview focused on a new unified app store that Microsoft is working on as well as Call of Duty’s future on PlayStation. The quote we’re focusing on is “Great titles like Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard today will continue to be available on the Sony PlayStation. We would like to bring it [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices. We would like to bring the other popular titles that Activision Blizzard has and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, that they become available on Nintendo.” Wow, that’s interesting.

See more there are some who still think Microsoft isn’t being clear here with CoD and other Activision games staying on PlayStation. This interview with @CNBC makes it 100% clear. Microsoft wants more games like Minecraft that are available on multiple platforms https://t.co/A9TrEr5DNT https://t.co/4DOs99cdQI pic.twitter.com/0jEmBLgIjm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 10, 2022

This wouldn’t be a first for Switch, as earlier this week many AAA titles were announced as coming to Nintendo’s platform, including No Man’s Sky, Assassin’s Creed, and others. Plus, we’ve already seen FPS games like Apex Legends debut on the Switch, for better or worse.

What remains to be seen is what this actually will lead to. Will we just get a glorified Call of Duty Mobile release on Switch? Will it only be Warzone? Will we see the entire game, including campaign, online, and more launch on Nintendo’s platform? Only time will tell. And it’s also interesting that Brad said “other popular titles,” as Activision Blizzard makes quite a few high-quality games that would revolutionize the Switch’s catalog for adults if made available in a portable form-factor.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m excited to see where the Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard goes. Knowing that Call of Duty will remain available on PlayStation and not become exclusive to Xbox is a solid move by the company, and shows that they’re not just in it for the money, but to bring gamers everywhere the titles they already love. Plus, the fact that Microsoft wants to bring games to Nintendo means that they won’t be locking down titles any time soon, either.

