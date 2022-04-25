Android app deals of the day: Monster Hunter Stories, Peppa Pig, NetX Tools PRO, more

All of Monday’s best Android app deals have now been organized for you down below the fold. Our Google Play game and app price drops are joined by new offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra and Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch, but for now we are focused on the software. Headliner deals include Monster Hunter Stories, Peppa Pig: Theme Park, Rusty Lake Hotel, NetX Network Tools PRO, Underworld Office, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by mew all-time lows on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra. Moving over to wearables, today saw Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch go $70 off alongside the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch. And on top of the new Anker’s new Nano II 100W GaN charger just being unveiled, we also have notable offers on OMOTON’s T1 metal tablet stand as well as TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties! The egg hatches, revealing a baby Rathalos, a flying wyvern also known as “the King of the Skies.” The trio affectionately name him “Ratha,” and take him back to the village. Days later, without warning, the village is beset upon by a monster infected by “the Black Blight.” They manage to drive it away, but not before it devastates the town—and leaves indelible scars in the hearts of Cheval and Lilia.

