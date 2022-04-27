Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Secret of Mana, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, more

It is now time to gather up all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Our Apple gear-compatible software offers join today’s first discount in over a year on Magic Keyboard models as well as new all-time lows on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. As far as the apps go, we have a host of Final Fantasy titles seeing 50% price drops alongside absolute classics like Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger, among many others. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush from $48, Resident Evil Village $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Unfinished Swan: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pictominoes: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Agency 2138: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $8 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS: $9 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Secret of Mana:

Initially released in Japan in 1993, Secret of Mana took the world by storm with its innovative real-time battle system and gorgeously rendered world. It continues to stand out among other action RPGs for its seamless gameplay that anyone from beginner to veteran can enjoy. One of the most memorable elements of the Mana series is the Ring Command menu system. With the single press of a button, a ring-shaped menu appears on the screen, where players can use items, change weapons, and do a variety of other actions without needing to switch screens. This Ring Command menu system for which the Mana series is so well known was first introduced in Secret of Mana and has since appeared in most games in the series.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!