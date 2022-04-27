Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush from $48, Resident Evil Village $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch for $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a $10 price drop and the same price you’ll find at Walmart when you add it to your cart (or pre-owned for $48 at GameStop). Nintendo unleashed the latest edition of its Mushroom Kingdom golf series back in May of last year and we haven’t really seen any notable deals outside of a few drops to $50. The latest entry in Mario’s golfing career features themed courses alongside some interesting additional modes like speed golf that has players racing for their ball after each shot. Alongside a Mario Golf battle royale-like experience, there’s also a sort of practice area that delivers some RPG-like vibes where players explore a golf town-like area filled with trainers and the ability to level up your Mii golfer. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil Village, No More Heroes 2, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month $26 (42% off)
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 2 eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- No More Heroes eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition Xbox $2 (Reg. $20)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Turrican Flashback $21 (Reg. $27+)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- South Park Fractured but Whole eShop $15 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at PSN
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aragami 2 $22 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Mania PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Medium $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Bomberman R PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $38 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
