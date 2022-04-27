Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush from $48, Resident Evil Village $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch for $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a $10 price drop and the same price you’ll find at Walmart when you add it to your cart (or pre-owned for $48 at GameStop). Nintendo unleashed the latest edition of its Mushroom Kingdom golf series back in May of last year and we haven’t really seen any notable deals outside of a few drops to $50. The latest entry in Mario’s golfing career features themed courses alongside some interesting additional modes like speed golf that has players racing for their ball after each shot. Alongside a Mario Golf battle royale-like experience, there’s also a sort of practice area that delivers some RPG-like vibes where players explore a golf town-like area filled with trainers and the ability to level up your Mii golfer. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil Village, No More Heroes 2, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

*** Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month $26 (42% off)

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!