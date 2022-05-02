Amazon’s Halo View fitness tracker band with color display now $60 for Mother’s Day (25% off)

As part of its Mother’s Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Amazon Halo View fitness tracker band for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 25% off, mathicng our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief pre-order offer last year. The View model slides Amazon’s Halo lineup into the Fitbit-like category when it comes to wearable fitness trackers. Now available in all colors and sizes at the discounted rate, it provides stats and various health metrics including heart rate, activity points, sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels as well body fat percentage, and more. The full color screen is joined by Alexa voice commands as well as the ability to “receive text notifications, start live workouts, and get move reminders right from your wrist.” Hit up our launch coverage for a deeper breakdown and head below for more.

Don’t need the onboard display? The standard Amazon Halo Band is now at $54.99 shipped in the Mother’s Day sale. Regularly $85 or more, this one delivers a similar experience with a swim proof design (water resistant to 50 meters) with Alexa support and the companion Halo app in tow.

Check out the 2022 low on the Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker at $70 shipped as well as Amazfit’s latest GTR and GTS 3 Smartwatches. Then dive into our fitness tracker deal hub for even more offers including Withings’ all-new ScanWatch with ECG and Sp02 monitoring, among other things. Take a closer look right here.

Plus, don’t miss out on Amazon’s other Mother’s Day events like the Fire tablets and Kindle readers that went on sale this morning from $40.

Amazon Halo View features:

More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.

Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.

Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.

Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.

