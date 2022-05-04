Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Bad North, Star Wars, and more

Star Wars Day has arrived and we have all of the best Mac and iOS apps waiting for you down below. Just be sure to dive into our master deal hub and check out this morning’s $100 price drop on AirPods Max as well as this discount on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. As for the software, our collection is headlined by titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Dandara Trials of Fear, and a host of ongoing discounts on Star Wars apps. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: 57° North: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Bad North: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo, Star Wars, more

Best May the 4th deals on Star Wars games and more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Activity Tracker+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Essential Oils for doTERRA: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Skeletal Avenger: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Libre Office: Document reader: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

