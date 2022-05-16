Android app deals of the day: Forager, Crying Suns, Forest Golf Planner, and more

Another workweek is upon us and that means it’s time for a fresh batch of Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. The unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped even lower and be sure to check out this deal on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 before you dive into all of the app offers down below. Our collection is headlined by titles such as Forager, Crying Suns, Forest Golf Planner, Teslagrad, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Codex of Victory, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Monday’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

The unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped even lower to headline Monday’s best Android hardware deals alongside this 2022 Amazon low on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System. You can also score 512GB of microSD storage with Samsung’s PRO Plus card at new lows alongside some additional portable capacity with SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme SSD. Just be sure to check out today’s offer on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Forager:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. Gather, collect and manage resources. Craft useful items & structures. Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore. Achieve anything you want! The choice is yours, you set your own goals to work towards! Start small and improve your base, skills, equipment, network of friends (and enemies!) and build your future as you see fit!

