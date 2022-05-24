Android app deals of the day: Evoland 2, OXXO, Galaxy Trader, Handy List, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
EVOLAND 2-Android apps

All of Tuesday’s best deals on Android apps are now live and up for the taking down below. Joining our Google Play software offers, we have notable deals on Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems as well as its official Pixel Stand 10W charger and Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Evoland 2, “OXXO”, Galaxy Trader, This War of Mine, Nano Teleprompter, Handy List, and much more. Head below for all of today’s best deals on Android apps. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems as well as its official Pixel Stand 10W charger back down at the best price of the year. Just be sure to check out the new low on Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo that works with your Galaxy S22 (among others). From there, we are tracking notable price drops on the Android TV-equipped TiVo Stream 4K as well as Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Evoland 2:

From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Evoland 2 is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.

