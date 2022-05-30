Memorial Day game deals: Mario Golf, Elden Ring, Nioh Collection, Spider-Man, much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $45

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch for $44.99. Regularly $60 with physical copies going for $50, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ahead of next month’s launch of Mario Strikers Battle League  and its new FREE demo, now’s a notable opportunity to land the latest Mushroom Kingdom golf experience before you hit the pitch in June. It delivers all of your favorite characters to the green alongside a host of unique game modes and even some RPG-like mechanics to level up your Mii golfer. Get a closer look at the details as part of our launch coverage and be sure to download Mario Golf 64 to your Switch Online library (Expansion pack members only). Head below for deals on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arise, Elden Ring, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Nioh Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Undertale, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

  • Gotham Knights pre-order $70
  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

