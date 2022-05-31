Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, X Launcher Pro, You are Hope, more

Justin Kahn
Tuesday’s best offers on Android apps and games are now live and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to scope out this new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 before you check them out. Our collection is headlined by titles such as Hydro Coach PRO, X Launcher Pro, Screen Lock Pro, You are Hope, Peace, Death! 2, Heroes of Flatlandia, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by new all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. We also have solid price drops on Samsung’s new 256GB Endurance camera microSDXC card, the Crucial 1TB and 4TB portable SSDs, these Kingston USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives, and everything in our smartphone accessories deal roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hydro Coach PRO:

Drinking water regularly is a big challenge in day-to-day life. Hands up – who really drinks enough water every day? Hydro Coach will help you by calculating how much water you need, tracking what you drink, and gently reminding you when to drink. It’s time to unleash the power of water to improve your health. Because your health is worth it!

