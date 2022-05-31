Shure’s customizable AONIC sound-isolating wireless buds now $149 (Amazon low, Reg. $199)

Amazon is now offering the Shure AONIC Free True Wireless Earbuds for $149 shipped. This set launched back in November at $199 before dropping to $179 back in March and now to a new Amazon all-time low in both graphite black and red. Tapping into nearly 100 years of experience in the pro audio business and after creating a number of products that have, in many ways, defined the music industry, Shure stepped in to the wireless earphones game with the AONIC line. Delivering a hook-free form-factor with a design able to withstand sweat and the elements, they provide up to 21 hours of wireless playback alongside the charging case and Bluetooth 5.0 pairing as well as customizable button control for volume, playback, and calls. You’ll also find built-in noise isolation features alongside PausePlus that automatically engages “Environment Mode” so you can hear the world around you. The ShurePlus PLAY app delivers audio and other user customization options. Learn more in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

If you prefer to stick with the Apple headphone solutions, holiday pricing is still live on just about the entire lineup. While the AirPods Max over-ears and pro model AirPods will run you more than today’s Shure set, the second-generation wireless Apple earphones are now available for $49 less at $100 shipped via Amazon. Get a full breakdown of these deals right here.

Alongside this deal on Jabra’s latest Elite series true wireless earbuds, we are also tracking a $50 price drop on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones. These world-class noise-cancelling over-ears have now returned to the all-time low with 24 hours of battery life and a notable quick charge feature. You can get all of the details on this offer in our previous coverage alongside a notable price drop on the brand’s QuietComfort earbuds offering as well. Then swing by our headphones guide for even more.

Shure AONIC Free True Wireless Earbuds features:

CLEAR, DEEP BASS, STUDIO-QUALITY SOUND – Engineered from decades of experience developing products for music legends and performers of all kinds.

SLEEK DESIGN, COMFORTABLE & SECURE FIT – Enjoy secure fit in a hook-free form factor that stays comfortably in place all day.

DURABLE BUILT QUALITY – Durable quality that withstands sweat + the elements. Designed to pass rigorous quality and durability testing or long-lasting endurance.=

21 HOURS BATTERY LIFE – Up to 21 hours total battery life with pocketable carrying case for uninterrupted audio on-the-go. The earphones hold up to 7 hours of battery life per charge, and the slim, flip-top carrying case provides two additional charges.

BLUETOOTH 5 TECHNOLOGY – Bluetooth 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet (10 meters). Pairs to phones, tablets and laptops for music and calls.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!