Amazon serves up new low on its metal 4-pattern USB mic with OLED display, deals from $47.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Professional USB Condenser Microphone from $47.47 shipped. Regularly $64 and sometimes hitting a bloated $123 in 2022, this is a new all-time low on the black model and within about $1 on the silver edition. It delivers three different condenser capsules as well as four pickup patterns to support a wide range of recording situations from up close and personal to discussion-based scenarios and more. You’re looking at a metal construction, including the mesh grill, housing, and desktop stand, with an onboard mini OLED screen “for easy readability of displayed info.” The integrated headphone amplifier delivers “zero-latency monitoring,” input gain and volume control as well as a quick mute button. It supports Windows and Mac machines out of the box. More details below.

Sometimes as much as $50, a slightly more affordable solution comes by way of the now Logitech-branded Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone. This one brings a more compact form-factor to the podcasting/steaming table at $40 shipped right now. It lacks some of the bells and whistles found above, but remains one of the more popular solutions in the price range on Amazon and elsewhere for a reason.

Amazon Basics Pro USB Condenser Mic features:

Professional USB condenser mic with 3 condenser capsules for 4 different recording patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo

Durable metal construction (mesh grill, housing, and stand); silver color; OLED screen for easy readability of displayed info

Integrated headphone amplifier allows for zero-latency monitoring, complete with pattern selection, gain and volume control, and a microphone mute button

Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8 (including 8.1), Windows 7, and Mac OS X (10.4.11 or higher)

