Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Solar 2, Default App Manager, and more

Justin Kahn -
All of Monday’s most notable deals on Android games and apps are now up for the taking down below courtesy of Google Play. The software deals join major price drops on this Google Nest Wifi Router system and the OnePlus 9 5G, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Earthlings Beware!, Solar 2, LIMBO, WiFi Thief Detector Pro, Geometry PRO, Default App Manager, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by this Google Nest Wifi Router system with at least $125 in savings to be had alongside the built-in Assistant speaker functionality. In the handset side of things, the OnePlus 9 5G is now going for just shy of its all-time low at $229 off the going rate. Just be sure to scope out the Android Anker accessory sale that is now live from $17 as well as everything else in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on LIMBO:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

