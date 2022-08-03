Android app deals of the day: METAL SLUG 5, KING OF THE MONSTERS, and more

Your Wednesday afternoon lineup of discounted Android apps has now been organized below. Joining today’s deals on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Motorola Edge+ smartphone, we have some solid offers on classic NEOGEO games, RPGs, and more. Specifically speaking, you’ll find titles like METAL SLUG 5, KING OF THE MONSTERS, BIG TOURNAMENT GOLF, and Stone Of Souls HD, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB smartphone at $850, or $200 off the going rate. Not to mention this Motorola Edge+ smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a massive $500 price drop. Just be sure to also scope today’s offer on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

The ACA NEOGEO series is a popular series that downloads and distributes the masterpieces released in “NEOGEO” on the latest game platform developed by Hamster Corporation, and has recorded a cumulative total of over 4 million DL. In this work, in addition to display settings, game settings, button settings, online rankings, etc., we have added a quick save/load function and a virtual pad customization function to support comfortable play with the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported.

