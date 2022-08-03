Case-Mate Tough Sport AirTag Cases house your Apple item tracker from $8.50 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the Case-Mate Tough Sport AirTag Case starting from $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Case-Mate and typically fetching as much as $15 on Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have seen on the blue model, a new low on the pink variant, and within cents on the black option. Alongside appearing in our master roundup of the best AirTag cases out there, you’re looking at an “ultra strong” strap that wraps around “your keys, luggage, purses, and anything else you want to keep track of.” The rubberized outer shell complements the slightly more unique double loop design alongside light branding with a Case-mate logo etched into the rubber tab at the end of the rope-style straps. You can learn more about it in our launch coverage and then head below for additional details. 

Case-Mate Tough Sport Strap features:

  • Strap case designed for Apple AirTag 2021 (AirTag is not included)
  • Compatible with AirTags
  • Secures easily to keys, luggage or purses
  • Easily insert or remove your AirTag
  • Ultra-strong strap

