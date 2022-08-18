Android app deals of the day: Codex of Victory, Scalak, Reminder Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Our Thursday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now live with everything up for the taking down below the fold. Those offers are joining huge deals on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone and Google’s latest Nest cameras from $80, but for now it’s all about the Google Play app discounts. Highlights from this afternoon’s collection include titles like Codex of Victory, Scalak, Reminder Pro, Pocket Academy, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to $500 off the Motorola Edge+ smartphone and ongoing price drops on OnePlus 10 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Just make sure you scope out all of today’s deals on Google’s latest Nest cameras from $80 as well as PNY’s 128GB Premier-X V30 microSD card, the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro with Android clip for Xbox cloud gaming, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Codex of Victory:

Codex of Victory features an extensive story-driven, single-player campaign that tasks you with building and commanding a hi-tech army of drone vehicles, tanks and robots.The campaign offers an exciting mix of real-time base building, global strategic planning and turn-based combat. Traveling between planets and territories, your sole task is to stop the Augments – a weird race of transhuman cyborgs driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies.

