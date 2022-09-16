Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: 2112TD, Rise of King Arthur, Pixel Weather, and more

Your iPhone 14 delivery day collection of the best iOS app deals is now live. Just be sure to scope out the iPhone 14 launch deals and gift card promotions we are now tracking if you didn’t pre-order already as well as this price drop on Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2, and all of the new accessories we have covered for the latest handsets. Today’s app deals are headlined by titles like 2112TD, Rise of King Arthur, Incredibox, Kenshō, Pixel Weather, LumaFusion, and more. Head below for all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Rise of King Arthur: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: M.Duck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Wingspan: The Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $11 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 app bundle from $3.50

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man Collections from $8, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speaky – Article Voice Reader: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DrumJam: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on 2112TD Tower Defense:

Unlike traditional TD games, you will be relying heavily on micro-managing dynamic action-based abilities. As you progress deeper into the campaign airstrikes, charged attacks, fortification walls and the tactical drone will become increasingly vital and deploying them strategically will be paramount. Set 100 years in the future, battle inter-dimensional flesh spawn across the solar system and defend Earth’s colonies from complete annihilation. The pace is steady, but the stakes are high as the relentless hordes amass in an effort to overrun your mobile command center.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!