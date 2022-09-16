Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man Collections from $8, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Now that Nintendo has officially revealed Breath of the Wild 2 as The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with a May 12, 2023 release date, it’s time to catch up on the series. If you haven’t played Breath of the Wild yet, what are you waiting for? Now’s a great time to land a copy at a discount to ensure you’re ready to go for the sequel next spring. There’s a ton of content in BotW – players are still finding new secrets and details to this day – and it might very well take you until next May to see it all. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Pre-orders:

