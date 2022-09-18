Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Game Builder Garage $20, and more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside this morning’s price drop on Ring Fit Adventure, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. If you haven’t added Super Marker 2 to your Switch collection just yet, it is a great way to bring a near-endless collection of 2D Mario courses to your library. Alongside over 100 stages made by Nintendo, there are thousands of levels designed by the community ranging from those for beginners to a series of absurdly difficult challenges. Or you can make use of the editor to design your very own: “Break the rules as you use a wide range of parts, tools, and customization options to create the side scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams alone or together by passing a Joy Con controller to a partner.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections eShop from $8
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $20 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- MLB The Show 22 Switch $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Switch $60 (Reg. $70)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.224 Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 from $47 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Sony PSN PlayStation Games Under $20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PS4 $20 (Reg. $38+)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- Warner Bros. and LEGO eShop sale from $4.50
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $15 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
