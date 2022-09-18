Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Game Builder Garage $20, and more

Mario Day 2020 Super Mario Maker 2

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside this morning’s price drop on Ring Fit Adventure, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. If you haven’t added Super Marker 2 to your Switch collection just yet, it is a great way to bring a near-endless collection of 2D Mario courses to your library. Alongside over 100 stages made by Nintendo, there are thousands of levels designed by the community ranging from those for beginners to a series of absurdly difficult challenges. Or you can make use of the editor to design your very own: “Break the rules as you use a wide range of parts, tools, and customization options to create the side scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams alone or together by passing a Joy Con controller to a partner.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

