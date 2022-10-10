Best LEGO fall Prime Day discounts: UCS Falcon $150 off, Technic, Botanical Garden, more

As the Amazon fall Prime Day offers begin going live, we’re now rounding up all of the best LEGO price cuts from the sale. Ranging from some of the best prices of the year on massive Star Wars creations to more affordable discounts on the latest 2022 sets, various retailers are getting in on the savings from Amazon to Zavvi, and even the LEGO Group itself. Amongst all of the offers, one of the largest LEGO Star Wars sets to date is taking the spotlight with a rare chance to save on the UCS Millenium Falcon dropping down to $699.99 shipped with code SWFALCON at checkout courtesy of Zavvi. This $150 price cut is now marking the third-best price to date at within $20 of the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen in months, and we break down what to expect below alongside all of the other LEGO discounts this week.

LEGO Prime Day discounts go live in fall sale

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon.

Another headliner today in the fall Prime Day event is the just-released LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $339.99 with code FERRARI at checkout. Down from the usual $450 price tag that this set launched with earlier in the summer, today’s offer amounts to $110 in savings, is one of the very first discounts, and a new all-time low at $20 under our original mention.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

The LEGO Group is also rolling out some savings of its own today, as well. On top of cash discounts like we tracked on the Optimus Prime set yesterday morning, there’s also a double VIP points promotion that lets you save on some just-released and rarely discounted kits.

Other notable LEGO Prime Day deals:

LEGO Botanical Garden sets on sale for Prime Day:

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever created in fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

