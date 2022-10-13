SANDMARC’s new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens with ‘world’s thinnest case,’ now 10% off for 9to5 readers

SANDMARC has quickly become one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers, especially in the iPhoneography category, and today, its new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens is going up for pre-order. We previously featured the brand’s iPhone 14 cases and gorgeous new Titanium Apple Watch band, but today, it’s all about its new 58mm lens that now sits alongside the previously released Cloud Diffusion iPhone filter. It’s now available for pre-order with a special exclusive 10% discount for 9to5 readers – head below for a closer look and the discount code.

SANDMARC’s new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens

SANDMARC’s new iPhone 14 Lens, officially known as the Telephoto Lens Edition – iPhone 14, is available for all of Apple’s latest handset models as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max to provide users with heightened image capture capabilities.

Ideal for documenting the streets of everyday life, the immense height of an inner-city building, or a captivating portrait.

The new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens is made of premium multicoated glass with what SANDMARC calls the “world’s thinnest lens case.” It attaches directly to the gunmetal aluminum machined threading on its iPhone 13 and 14 cases or you can use the case it ships with, and for folks that would prefer to use a different case or go completely naked, there’s an included clip-on system.

Right out of the box, the 58mm lens delivers 2x optical magnification, but SANDMARC says it can produce up to 6x zoom via third-party apps. (It recommends Procam in this case.) Compatible with some of the brand’s other iPhone filter solutions, like the Drama and Scape models you’ll find right here, it also delivers a 52-degree field of view, weighs 61 grams, and is compatible with 40.5mm step-up rings.

Inside the package, you’ll find the new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens, a lens pouch, front and back lens caps, as well as the aforementioned iPhone case and clip-on mount.

The whole bundle is listed at $129.99 shipped, but you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock your total down to $103.99. On this page, you’ll find quick links for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Max, and 13 Pro Max variants of the new lens package.

Outside of the new Telephoto iPhone 14 Lens, you‘ll find some of the latest gear from SANDMARC below:

