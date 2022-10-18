Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: WaterMinder, Agent A, Duet Display, and more

We have now gathered all of Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps with everything waiting for you down below. Today’s software offers join price drops on Apple’s official AirTag Loop, this iPhone 13/mini sale, and the first discount on Apple Watch Ultra with the Alpine Loop band. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like WaterMinder for iPhone and Apple Watch, Agent A, Duet Display, Foxy Arena, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: DICAST GOLD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FileGet – Browser and Document: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Foxy Arena: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brookhaven Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple Watch: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anonymous VPN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epic: Simple Retention Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $15 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pango Halloween Memory Match: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on WaterMinder:

WaterMinder an easy, intuitive app to track your water intake. Based on your body weight (or your personal goal), WaterMinder will remind you to drink water to reach your daily goals. By seeing current water fill visually and in percents you will instantly know how well you are hydrated!

