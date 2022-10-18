Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: WaterMinder, Agent A, Duet Display, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
WaterMinder

We have now gathered all of Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps with everything waiting for you down below. Today’s software offers join price drops on Apple’s official AirTag Loop, this iPhone 13/mini sale, and the first discount on Apple Watch Ultra with the Alpine Loop band. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like WaterMinder for iPhone and Apple Watch, Agent A, Duet Display, Foxy Arena, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: DICAST GOLD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FileGet – Browser and Document: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Foxy Arena: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brookhaven Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple Watch: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anonymous VPN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epic: Simple Retention Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League hits Amazon low at $47, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pango Halloween Memory Match: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on WaterMinder:

WaterMinder an easy, intuitive app to track your water intake. Based on your body weight (or your personal goal), WaterMinder will remind you to drink water to reach your daily goals. By seeing current water fill visually and in percents you will instantly know how well you are hydrated!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New World gives players a chance at a new beginning wit...
Lamicall’s adhesive minimalist fold-out headphone...
Save 31% on AOC’s 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gami...
Star Wars Halloween costumes, spooky decor, Disney coll...
This gas spring monitor arm makes any display adjustabl...
Govee’s regularly $40 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Ther...
Cuisinart’s cordless wine opener hits Amazon low ...
adidas Fall Flash Sale takes up to 65% off sitewide + 3...
Load more...
Show More Comments