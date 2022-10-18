Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League hits Amazon low at $47, much more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $60 $47
Mario Strikers Battle League

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League for Nintendo Switch at $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 22% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked outside of the limited pre-order sales. As you’ll know from our previous coverage of the game, Mario Strikers: Battle League brings Nintendo’s version of soccer to the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond – for those unfamiliar here it is essentially soccer with power-ups, electric fences, and all of your favorite Nintendo characters. Get a closer look at what to expect right here. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

