Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League hits Amazon low at $47, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League for Nintendo Switch at $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 22% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked outside of the limited pre-order sales. As you’ll know from our previous coverage of the game, Mario Strikers: Battle League brings Nintendo’s version of soccer to the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond – for those unfamiliar here it is essentially soccer with power-ups, electric fences, and all of your favorite Nintendo characters. Get a closer look at what to expect right here. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Sony officially unveils DualSense Edge release date and pricing
*** Latest Nintendo eShop sale from $5
***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Splatoon 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- With code COUNTDOWN22
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- With code COUNTDOWN22
- NBA 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $35 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Essential Picks Digital Game sale from $2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake from $28 (Reg. $60+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- WWE 2K22 from $27 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!