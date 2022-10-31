Amazon offers up to 50% off Fire tablets: Latest Fire 7 undercuts Prime Day at $42, more

Amazon is now offering up to 50% off select Fire tablet models with deals across both the standard kids models. One standout is the all-new Fire 7 tablet from $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is undercutting the recent fall Prime Day sale by a few bucks for the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked. This model was refreshed back in May of the this year with 30% faster performance, USB-C charging, 10-hour battery life, and a more environmentally-conscious build. From here you’ll find the familiar 7-inch display, 16GB of storage space expandable to 1TB with a microSD card, and a quad-core processor to fuel your content consumption and web browsing activities. Head below for more Amazon Fire tablet deals.

Amazon fall Prime Day Fire tablet deals:

Fire tablet kids edition deals:

All-new Fire 7 tablet features:

7” touchscreen; 16 GB or 32GB of storage (add up to 1TB of expandable storage with microSD).

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music.

Enhanced performance – up to 30% faster quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM (double compared to Fire 7—9th generation).

Unwind with your favorite content from Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Stay in touch with Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family.

