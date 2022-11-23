Holiday deals hit the entire Logitech Blue USB mic lineup from $40: Yeti, Nano, Spark, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonLogitechBlack Friday 2022
31% off From $40
Logitech Blue Yeti USB Mic

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering up to 31% off just about all of Logitech’s Blue USB microphones and more. The lineup of Blue microphones has been popular among streamers and just about anyone looking to upgrade from a built-in microphone for a while. They might not be the brand new, higher-end XLR variant from Logitech we reviewed recently, but they do deliver retro-like vibes, plug and play action on Mac and PC, built-in desktop stands, and more. The deals are starting from $40 right now with free shipping on just about all models in the lineup alongside even lower prices than our previous mentions in some cases. Head below for a closer look. 

Early Black Friday Logitech Blue microphone deals:

The holiday deals on USB and XLR microphones certainly don’t stop there. If the Blue microphones aren’t working for you, be sure to check out this deal on Shure’s best-in-class MV7 USB/XLR podcasting mics as well as the offer we spotted on Razer’s Seiren Mini USB variant and the models below:

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Mic features:

  • Custom three-capsule array: This professional USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more
  • Blue VOICE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples
  • Four pickup patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts
  • Onboard audio controls: Headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain put you in charge of every level of the audio recording and streaming process
  • Positionable design: Pivot the mic in relation to the sound source to optimize your sound quality thanks to the adjustable desktop stand and track your voice in real time with no-latency monitoring

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Logitech

Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s Z Flip 3 5G just got Android 13 and is ...
Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $960 l...
Anker’s Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A40 ea...
Save $250 on Acer’s Nitro 50 RTX 3060 Gaming Desk...
Petcube smart pet cam Black Friday deals now live start...
COSORI’s glass pour over coffee maker with perman...
Visible Black Friday sale bundles iPhone 14 with $300 G...
Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller hits best Black...
Load more...
Show More Comments