Holiday deals hit the entire Logitech Blue USB mic lineup from $40: Yeti, Nano, Spark, more

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering up to 31% off just about all of Logitech’s Blue USB microphones and more. The lineup of Blue microphones has been popular among streamers and just about anyone looking to upgrade from a built-in microphone for a while. They might not be the brand new, higher-end XLR variant from Logitech we reviewed recently, but they do deliver retro-like vibes, plug and play action on Mac and PC, built-in desktop stands, and more. The deals are starting from $40 right now with free shipping on just about all models in the lineup alongside even lower prices than our previous mentions in some cases. Head below for a closer look.

Early Black Friday Logitech Blue microphone deals:

The holiday deals on USB and XLR microphones certainly don’t stop there. If the Blue microphones aren’t working for you, be sure to check out this deal on Shure’s best-in-class MV7 USB/XLR podcasting mics as well as the offer we spotted on Razer’s Seiren Mini USB variant and the models below:

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Mic features:

Custom three-capsule array: This professional USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more

Blue VOICE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples

Four pickup patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts

Onboard audio controls: Headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain put you in charge of every level of the audio recording and streaming process

Positionable design: Pivot the mic in relation to the sound source to optimize your sound quality thanks to the adjustable desktop stand and track your voice in real time with no-latency monitoring

