Holiday deals hit the entire Logitech Blue USB mic lineup from $40: Yeti, Nano, Spark, more

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering up to 31% off just about all of Logitech’s Blue USB microphones and more. The lineup of Blue microphones has been popular among streamers and just about anyone looking to upgrade from a built-in microphone for a while. They might not be the brand new, higher-end XLR variant from Logitech we reviewed recently, but they do deliver retro-like vibes, plug and play action on Mac and PC, built-in desktop stands, and more. The deals are starting from $40 right now with free shipping on just about all models in the lineup alongside even lower prices than our previous mentions in some cases. Head below for a closer look.
Early Black Friday Logitech Blue microphone deals:
- Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic $40 (Reg. $50)
- Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic $70 (Reg. $100)
- Logitech Blue Yeti USB Mic $85 (Reg. $130)
- Logitech Blue Yeti X USB Mic $120 (Reg. $170)
- Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle $180 (Reg. $200)
- Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Mic $160 (Reg. $200)
The holiday deals on USB and XLR microphones certainly don’t stop there. If the Blue microphones aren’t working for you, be sure to check out this deal on Shure’s best-in-class MV7 USB/XLR podcasting mics as well as the offer we spotted on Razer’s Seiren Mini USB variant and the models below:
- Elgato’s Wave:3 USB Condenser streaming mic Amazon low at $110
- Anker’s M300 Streaming USB Mic hits Amazon low at $30
- Early Black Friday USB/XLR mic deals from $38
Logitech Blue Yeti USB Mic features:
- Custom three-capsule array: This professional USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more
- Blue VOICE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples
- Four pickup patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts
- Onboard audio controls: Headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain put you in charge of every level of the audio recording and streaming process
- Positionable design: Pivot the mic in relation to the sound source to optimize your sound quality thanks to the adjustable desktop stand and track your voice in real time with no-latency monitoring
