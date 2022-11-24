8Bitdo Black Friday deals from $16: New Ultimate gamepad, Switch controllers, more

Justin Kahn -
20% off From $16
8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller

As part of its Black Friday deals, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a number of notable deals on its wired and Bluetooth controllers as well as Xbox accessories and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals on the sought-after 8Bitdo gear are generally quite limited and very rarely so we see a selection like this marked down. While the new transparent, light-up Xbox controller charger isn’t seeing any deals just yet, the latest Ultimate 2.4g controller we featured previously is, much like its range of Switch and PC wired models, the Xbox media remote, and more. Head below for a closer look at the 8Bitdo Black Friday deals starting from $16.  

8Bitdo Black Friday deals:

Swing by our holiday roundup of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation game deals, then go dive into the PC battlestation gear we are tracking Black Friday pricing on right here. Everything else is waiting in our 2022 Black Friday deal hub

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller features:

  • Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.
  • Ultimate Software on PC
  • Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)
  • 2 Pro back paddle buttons & Custom Profile Switch button, 3 profiles to switch on the fly
  • 2.4g adapter, rumble vibration, USB-C, 15 hours rechargeable battery

