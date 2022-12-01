Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SiNKR 2, Hidden Folks, Kenshō, and more

Thursday’s Mac and iOS app deals are now live and organized down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard while it’s on sale as well as this deal on the new 10.9-inch iPad now that it’s undercutting the Black Friday pricing at $419. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Hidden Folks, SiNKR 2, Kenshō, Tower of Fortune 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: App Secret: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Simple Tasks Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 holiday sale: 25% off

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Golph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: Awakened: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Ghost Hunter M2: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DigiCel FlipPad Animation App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neuroshima Convoy card game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2023: $1 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 holiday sale: 25% off

More on SiNKR 2:

SiNKR 2 is a minimalist puzzle game evolved from the award winning SiNKR. There is just you, hooks, pucks, and various contraptions. SiNKR 2 employs familiar contraptions (square and round holes, kickers, and portals) in new layouts, e.g. spirals; linear and rotational symmetry. Subtle differences within level themes drive different solutions to superficially similar scenarios. SiNKR 2 is a premium game. There are no ads or in app purchases. Playtime 3.5 hours (speedy) to 4.5 hours (relaxed). Thanks for playing and have fun!

