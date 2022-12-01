Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $29, Animal Crossing $29, more

Justin Kahn -
Today’s Cyber Week game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo switch games as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation titles. Walmart is brought back its doorbuster pricing on Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $29. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ account (free trial still available). Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we tracked in the Black Friday festivities and the best we have seen. A wonderful remake of the classic Game Boy title, it presents Koholint island in a gorgeous diorama-like art style. After washing up on a mysterious island, Link is tasked with collecting mystical instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home. There are loads of nods to the Mario series in this one alongside a colorful cast of characters and a series of Zelda-style dungeons to tackle  – it is a must-have for just about every Switch owner if you ask me and now’s a great chance to scoop it up.  Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

