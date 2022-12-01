Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $29, Animal Crossing $29, more

Today’s Cyber Week game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo switch games as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation titles. Walmart is brought back its doorbuster pricing on Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $29. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ account (free trial still available). Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we tracked in the Black Friday festivities and the best we have seen. A wonderful remake of the classic Game Boy title, it presents Koholint island in a gorgeous diorama-like art style. After washing up on a mysterious island, Link is tasked with collecting mystical instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home. There are loads of nods to the Mario series in this one alongside a colorful cast of characters and a series of Zelda-style dungeons to tackle – it is a must-have for just about every Switch owner if you ask me and now’s a great chance to scoop it up. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $29 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $29 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $28 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack $94 (Reg. $120)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $29 (Reg. $60)
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $20 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $32 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
