Aquasonic’s popular electric toothbrush with 8 brush heads just $25 today at Amazon (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, trusted seller Pure Care Daily via Amazon is offering the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $24.95 shipped. Regularly $40, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. While it might not be from one of the big brands in the space, there’s a reason it is as popular as it is on Amazon. This one delivers a ton of value for the price including eight brush heads for the price of entry – a 6-pack of replacement Oral-B brush heads can go for more than this entire electric toothbrush bundle. From there’s you’ll find the usual sensor and timer-equipped electric toothbrush as well as a travel case, and wireless charger. Head below for more details.

One of your best bets for something even more affordable would be the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush. Delivering particularly modern design and a series of different colorways, you can land one for around $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’s not rechargeable and won’t ship with nearly as extensive a package as today’s lead deal, but it is a worthwhile consideration at this price.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs – We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Black Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Black Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth and one for improving gum health.

