Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Bros., Halo Infinite, Hades, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Walmart is offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off, $16 under the best price on Amazon, the lowest we can. If you’re yet to add this brilliant adventure platformer to your Switch library, or know someone who hasn’t yet, this is a notable chance to land a copy. This deal joins a series of other notable Switch games on sale ahead of the holidays including titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Legend of Mana, Star Wars games, and more as part of the latest batch of eShop sales. You’ll find those organized for you right here and the rest of the ongoing holiday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo holiday from $2: Mario, LEGO, more 75% off
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hollow Knight eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man sale from $8
- Nintendo eShop Star Wars sale from $5
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Days Gone $10 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: Infinite $10 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $17.50 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem$40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Holiday Countdown sale up to 60% off
- Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Upgrade FREE
- For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $21.50 (Reg. $27)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or for $30 on PS5
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox holiday sale up to 80% off
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
