Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 7.5W 3-in-1 Charging Station $56 (20% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for $55.99 shipped. Down from $70, this 20% discount comes within $2.50 of our last mention from November and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to power your entire Apple kit with a single wall plug, this 3-in-1 system leverages MagSafe technology to magnetically hold your iPhone in the air while providing 7.5W of charging. There’s also a secondary place for your Apple Watch puck, meaning it’s compatible with the latest adapters that feature fast charging as well. Plus, the 5W pad for your AirPods means you can easily power everything in your Apple setup when traveling or at home without tying up multiple wall outlets.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Charger features:

  • CryoBoost Fast Charging: phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum
  • The Fastest Magnetic Charging: charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included
  • 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one place; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, and Apple Watch USB-A and USB-C charging cable, not included
  • Secure Adjustable View: powerful magnets provide 1,000 g holding force for your phone, while the 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes and the adjustable ball joint ensures the perfect viewing angle; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold
  • Sleep-Friendly: enable dark charging mode with the press of a button to turn off the status light for uninterrupted sleep while you charge; CryoBoost fast charging not supported in dark charging mode

