Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Magnetic Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount $6 (53% off), more

LISEN Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $6.10 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 48K64CBI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $13, this 53% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and comes in at $4.50 below our last mention of a similar mount. Designed to clip to your air vent, this mount is perfect for moving between vehicles depending on what you’re driving that day. The magnetic plates make it universal for all smartphones, meaning you won’t have to have a specific device to use it. Plus, magnets make it easier to mount the device, as there’s no clamps to deal with either.
The “hook shape” of this car phone holder mount creates “three gripping places” that firmly grasp the air outlet blades. Even when driving on uneven roads, it won’t come off. The car mobile phone holder was created for innovation and usefulness, and it addresses the market’s common issue of easy slipping off. LISEN Magnetic Phone Car Mount with 6 built-in strong magnets, the maximum bearing up to weight of 4 cellphones. Powerful suction keep your cellphone stay stably even when drive on a bumpy road. PLEASE NOTE：1. It is recommend that use the “square pad” on the back of your phone/case. It is more stable than the round. 2. ANY DEVICE NEEDS TO USE THE METAL PALTE EVEN iPhone 12 and iPhone13 and iPhone 14. Due to the unique hook clip design, this iphone car mount is incredibly simple to install. Simply place it on the air outlet blade of the car and flip the knob to change the clip’s length to fit the socket. The installation is completed.
